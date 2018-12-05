Cayman’s 737 MAX 8 in Caribbean Debut

Photo: Boeing

Cayman Airways has received the first of four Boeing 737 MAX 8s. The aircraft, VP-CIW (c/n 63809), is currently the only of the type in service with a Caribbean operator and marks the latest stage of the carrier’s route expansion and fleet modernisation plans.

The four MAX 8 aircraft will replace the airline’s existing 737-300s and form part of an agreement reached between the company and Air Lease Corporation (ALC).

Cayman Airways president and chief executive Fabian Whorms remarked: “Cayman Airways is able to achieve the highest levels of efficiency with the 737 MAX 8, along with unparalleled levels of reliability and comfort. In addition, the MAX’s incredible range opens up the potential for several new markets within the Americas.”

Compared to its existing 737 fleet, Cayman Airways’ new MAX 8s offer 30% more seating capacity resulting in up to 30% increase in fuel efficiency on a per seat basis. The aircraft incorporates CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other enhancements to improve performance and reduce overall operating and MRO-related costs.

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing for Boeing, commented: “We are delighted to open a new chapter in our partnership with Cayman Airways and ALC, and bring the 737 MAX to the Caribbean. The 737 MAX will help Cayman achieve significant improvement in performance and operating costs, while providing an even better flying experience for their passengers.”

Earlier this year, Cayman Airways revealed it would add Denver, Colorado to its network from March 2019 following the introduction of the 737 Max 8, offering twice-weekly seasonal services.

Executive chairman of ALC, Steven F. Udvar-Hἁzy added: “With this new MAX 8 and the additional three aircraft set to deliver from ALC, Cayman Airways is successfully modernising its fleet with the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft to enhance the airline’s overall operations, maximise customer comfort and bring a new standard of excellence for travellers to and from the Cayman Islands.”

The new arrivals from Boeing will complement Cayman Airways’ two 34-seater Saab 340B+ aircraft which ply inter-island routes.