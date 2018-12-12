China Eastern Heads to Gatwick

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: December 12th, 2018

Photo: A China Eastern Airbus A330 receives a water cannon salute as a new route from London Gatwick Airport to Shanghai is launched. : Matt Alexander/PA Wire/Gatwick Airport

 

China Eastern Airlines has launched a new route from London Gatwick to Shanghai’s Pudong Airport, further expanding its route network for east Asia.

The inaugural flight was flown using an Airbus A330-200, B-8226 (c/n 1655),  departing from Gatwick just before noon on December 7 bound for the county’s largest city.

The new route – which will operate thrice weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays – is set to provide 70,000 seats and over 3,700 metric tonnes of cargo capacity in both directions every year.

Commenting on the route launch, Guy Stephenson, Gatwick Airport’s chief commercial officer said: “We’re pleased to welcome China Eastern to Gatwick for the first time and are delighted that our passengers now have direct access to everything that China’s largest city has to offer.”

Gatwick Airport says the new Shanghai route is a response to an increase in demand from Gatwick passengers for flights to China. The number travelling to the country from Gatwick grew by 54.3% year-on-year during the first half of the current financial year.

