China Eastern Heads to Gatwick

Photo: A China Eastern Airbus A330 receives a water cannon salute as a new route from London Gatwick Airport to Shanghai is launched. : Matt Alexander/PA Wire/Gatwick Airport

China Eastern Airlines has launched a new route from London Gatwick to Shanghai’s Pudong Airport, further expanding its route network for east Asia.

The inaugural flight was flown using an Airbus A330-200, B-8226 (c/n 1655), departing from Gatwick just before noon on December 7 bound for the county’s largest city.

The new route – which will operate thrice weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays – is set to provide 70,000 seats and over 3,700 metric tonnes of cargo capacity in both directions every year.

Commenting on the route launch, Guy Stephenson, Gatwick Airport’s chief commercial officer said: “We’re pleased to welcome China Eastern to Gatwick for the first time and are delighted that our passengers now have direct access to everything that China’s largest city has to offer.”

Gatwick Airport says the new Shanghai route is a response to an increase in demand from Gatwick passengers for flights to China. The number travelling to the country from Gatwick grew by 54.3% year-on-year during the first half of the current financial year.