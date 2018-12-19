Christmas Lights Transform easyJet A320

Photo: London Luton Airport / easyJet

Hundreds of guests gathered at London Luton Airport to watch the ‘world’s biggest Christmas light show on a plane’. easyJet handed over Airbus A320, OE-IVQ (c/n 7228) to airport ground staff to decorate with, among other things, 1.5 miles (2.4km) of LED micro bulbs helping to bring a little festive cheer to the hundreds of airport staff who had been involved in the three-year redevelopment of the facility that will increase annual capacity to 18 million passengers by 2020. The light show was also part of the celebrations for the airport’s 80th anniversary.

A team of ten special effects artists and lighting designers spent four weeks coming up with the concept ahead of the big reveal and then worked with teams of ground crew creating the impressive light show which included over 850,000 choreographed light sequences synced to a contemporary remix of Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Neil Thompson, operations director, London Luton Airport said: “As we reach the end of our redevelopment – the largest in the airport’s history – we wanted to extend a huge thank you to staff and customers and give them a special Christmas gift. Our team was given just 24 hours to dress an entire aircraft hangar including as easyJet A320 before guests were treated to a dramatic Christmas lights switch on.”

easyJet’s director of cabin services, Tina Milton added: “We laid down the challenge to create the most spectacular light show featuring a plane. We were delighted to work with London Luton Airport to help get the festive feeling started amongst the staff and the local community in Luton.”