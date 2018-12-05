Decade of Emirates’ A380 at Heathrow

Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Julian Herzog

Emirates is celebrating 10 years of Airbus A380 operations at London’s Heathrow Airport. The first scheduled service from Dubai by the superjumbo was on December 1, 2008. Since then, the airline says it was carried more than 12.3 million passengers on 14,581 flights, covering a distance of over 49,830,863 miles (80,195,000km).

Commenting on the milestone, Emirates’ divisional vice president, UK, Richard Jewsbury said: “Over the past decade, the A380 has continued to offer leisure and business customers alike flying from Heathrow a highly desirable travel experience. With its superior standards of inflight comfort and luxury from First Class right through to Economy Class, the Emirates A380 has been the front runner of the industry and we look forward to welcoming even more passengers to experience the A380’s iconic on board offering in the years to come.’’

Emirates now operates six A380 rotations each day from Heathrow to Dubai carrying over 3,000 passengers to the UAE and beyond. The carrier is also the world’s largest operator of the A380 aircraft and is widely considered to be a key driver behind the type’s longer-term survival.

Simon Eastburn, airline business development director at Heathrow added: “We’re delighted to celebrate this milestone moment with Emirates.”

In addition to Emirates, Heathrow is served by numerous other A380 operators, with airlines including Thai Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines using the double-decker aircraft on some or all of their services to and from the west London hub.