Embraer’s ‘Shark’ Completes World Tour

Photo: Embraer has completed a five-month global demonstration tour of its E190-E2 aircraft visiting 39 different countries around the world. Photo Embraer

Embraer E190-E2, PR-ZGQ (c/n 19020004), painted in a shark livery has completed a five-month global demonstration tour in a bid to drum up business for the manufacturer’s second-generation E-Jet aircraft.

The tour – which was launched at the Farnborough Airshow in July – took the aircraft to 39 different countries where it was presented to 120 different airlines in 68 cities. The E190-E2 flew more than 125,000nm (231,000km) with more than 350 hours of demonstration flights. On the tour, the aircraft landed at airports with several operational challenges, such as short runways, at London City, and high altitudes in Tibet and Nepal. In addition, it also visited some of the most remote places of the planet, such as Kiribati, in Oceania.

Embraer’s marketing VP, Rodrigo Silva e Souza said that the main objective of the tour was to, “demonstrate to airlines the features that make the E190-E2 a unique aeroplane in its category”, he added: “The tour has given airlines a first-hand look at what the E190-E2 can offer in terms of operational performance, while keeping the same amount of space in the passenger cabin that made the first generation of E-Jets so popular. It is also important to highlight that the tour was uninterrupted, with a flawless operation and a 100% schedule reliability.”

The manufacturer delivered its first E190-E2 in April to Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe Airlines.