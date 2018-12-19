Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

ANA’s Turtle Livery A380 Unveiled

Published: December 19th, 2018

Photo: Airbus

 

The first Airbus A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) has been rolled out of the company’s paint shop in Hamburg, Germany in this distinctive Hawaiian green sea turtle livery.

ANA is the first customer in Japan to order the superjumbo and will take delivery of the first of three examples at the end of the first quarter, with the jet being introduced on the carrier’s popular Narita-Honolulu leisure route. The airline says its three A380s will all feature the sea turtle design with the first painted blue, the second green and third orange.

Airbus said the special livery is one of the most elaborate they have ever painted, taking 21 days for its team to paint the surface of the jet’s 38,750sq ft (3,600m²) skin using 16 different shades of colour. Cabin fitting will be completed before the aircraft enters the final phase of ground and flight testing before returning to Toulouse for delivery and ferry flight preparations.

By the end of November, the European manufacturer had delivered 232 A380s which are in service with 14 airlines worldwide.

