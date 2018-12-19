ANA’s Turtle Livery A380 Unveiled

Photo: Airbus

The first Airbus A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) has been rolled out of the company’s paint shop in Hamburg, Germany in this distinctive Hawaiian green sea turtle livery.

ANA is the first customer in Japan to order the superjumbo and will take delivery of the first of three examples at the end of the first quarter, with the jet being introduced on the carrier’s popular Narita-Honolulu leisure route. The airline says its three A380s will all feature the sea turtle design with the first painted blue, the second green and third orange.

Airbus said the special livery is one of the most elaborate they have ever painted, taking 21 days for its team to paint the surface of the jet’s 38,750sq ft (3,600m²) skin using 16 different shades of colour. Cabin fitting will be completed before the aircraft enters the final phase of ground and flight testing before returning to Toulouse for delivery and ferry flight preparations.

By the end of November, the European manufacturer had delivered 232 A380s which are in service with 14 airlines worldwide.