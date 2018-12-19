First Look at WestJet 787-9

Photo: WestJet

WestJet has released the first images of its new Boeing 787-9. The example, C-GUDH (c/n 64974) is pictured straight out of the paint shop with a refreshed livery, representing the first of ten Dreamliners on order for the Calgary-based carrier.

The aircraft is powered by two General Electric GEnx-1B engines and offers a three-class configuration featuring 276 seats in economy, 28 in premium economy and 16 in WestJet’s new business cabin. The latter is the strongest signal yet that the airline is moving away from its ‘no frills’ roots, with the new premium product boasting lie-flat beds in an enviable 1-2-1 layout, offering every passenger direct aisle access.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks, with international services between Calgary to London/Gatwick, Paris/Charles de Gaulle and Dublin among the first to be operated by the new aircraft this summer season.