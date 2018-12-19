Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

First Look at WestJet 787-9

First Look at WestJet 787-9

Published: December 19th, 2018

Photo: WestJet

 

WestJet has released the first images of its new Boeing 787-9. The example, C-GUDH (c/n 64974) is pictured straight out of the paint shop with a refreshed livery, representing the first of ten Dreamliners on order for the Calgary-based carrier.

(Photo: WestJet)

The aircraft is powered by two General Electric GEnx-1B engines and offers a three-class configuration featuring 276 seats in economy, 28 in premium economy and 16 in WestJet’s new business cabin. The latter is the strongest signal yet that the airline is moving away from its ‘no frills’ roots, with the new premium product boasting lie-flat beds in an enviable 1-2-1 layout, offering every passenger direct aisle access.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks, with international services between Calgary to London/Gatwick, Paris/Charles de Gaulle and Dublin among the first to be operated by the new aircraft this summer season.

