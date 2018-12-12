Royal Air Maroc to Join oneworld

Photo: Royal Air Maroc is set to join oneworld making it the first African carrier to join the alliance under a full membership. Photo Boeing

Moroccan flag carrier Royal Air Maroc is set to join oneworld and become the first African carrier with full membership in the alliance. The announcement was made just weeks before the global airline group celebrates its 20th anniversary. The airline is expected to be implemented into the alliance in mid-2020 with its regional subsidiary, Royal Air Maroc Express, joining as an affiliate member at the same time.

Abdelhamid Addou, CEO, Royal Air Maroc, said: “We are excited and honoured to have been invited to become oneworld’s wings of Africa. This undoubtedly represents one of the most significant landmarks in our airline’s 60-year history and on our journey to establish Royal Air Maroc as the leading airline of Africa.”

While South Africa’s Comair has been an affiliate member since the alliance’s launch in February 1999, Royal Air Maroc will be the first full member from Africa. Its schedule will add 34 new destinations and 21 countries to the oneworld map, taking the alliance’s network to 1,069 airports in 178 countries.

Oneworld governing board chairman Alan Joyce, group CEO of Qantas, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Royal Air Maroc to the alliance. Africa is the last major region where oneworld does not have a full member airline – and has one of the fastest predicted air travel growth rates over the next few decades.”

The carrier currently operates 55 aircraft to 94 destinations in 49 countries across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America, including many oneworld hubs from its base at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.