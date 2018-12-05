TAP Reveals US Expansion Plans

Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Joao Carlos Medau

TAP Air Portugal has outlined plans to double its operations to North America over the coming years. To kick start the project, the Portuguese flag carrier will add two new nonstop services to the United States in 2019 from its Lisbon/Portela hub.

The first, to Chicago/O’Hare, will commence on June 1, and the second to Washington/Dulles will connect the two capitals from June 16. Both new services will fly five times a week, with departures from Portugal in the afternoon, and the return rotations leaving the US in the evening allowing for a morning arrival in Lisbon.

“We have 10 gateways in Brazil with service from Portugal and we believe we can support the same number to the US. We have several more new destinations in North America in our planning” remarked TAP CEO Antonoaldo Neves. “The USA [is] already TAP’s third major market worldwide and has great potential for further growth.”

The national carrier has been growing strongly in recent years, flying more than 14 million passengers in 2017 and adding new routes to its European network.

While TAP has currently rostered its older Airbus A330-200s for the new routes, passengers across the wider TAP network can expect to see more of the A330neo in the coming months. Last week the airline accepted delivery of the new A330-900 as global launch carrier for the new type, with 19 due to be delivered by the end of 2019. Overall, TAP has orders for 71 new aircraft up to 2025, including 19 A320neos, 17 A321neos, and 14 A321LRs.