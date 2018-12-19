Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

United’s Grand Plans for San Fran

Published: December 19th, 2018

Photo: United Airlines

 

United Airlines will bolster its operations from San Francisco as part of a major international expansion from the Pacific hub. Among the new routes are daily services to Amsterdam/Schiphol from March 30, three times weekly nonstop flights to Melbourne from October 29, and a seasonal service to New Delhi/Indira Gandhi from December 5, all operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

In addition to new city pairs, the carrier is also adding frequencies to existing routes, including an extra four flights a week to Seoul/Incheon from April 1 using the 777-200ER. Auckland and Tahiti/Fa’a’ā meanwhile will see operations switch from seasonal to year-round.

The latest developments, which are subject to government approval, will bring the number of international destinations served by United from San Francisco to 29 – an increase of 12 at the airport since 2013 – forming part of a wider expansion strategy by the Chicago-based carrier.

Speaking as the news was unveiled, United Airlines’ CEO Oscar Munoz remarked: “This route expansion solidifies United’s position at San Francisco as the gateway airline serving destinations across the Pacific, the continental United States, as well as to Europe and beyond. It serves as a fitting capstone to all our efforts that made 2018 a breakthrough year.”

