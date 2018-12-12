Virgin Atlantic Unveils Refurbished A330-200

Photo: Virgin Atlantic has unveiled the first of its fully refurbished Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Photo Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic revealed the first of its fully refurbished Airbus A330-200 which features the airline’s premium and upper class offering, along with a refreshed look for economy.

The aircraft, G-VMNK (c/n 403), is the first of four to receive this cabin upgrade after arriving into the airline’s fleet earlier this year to provide “extra resilience in light of the global industry shortage of Trent 1000 engines, used on the airline’s Boeing 787s.” The remaining three A330-200 refits are all expected to be completed by January 2019. The four jets will operate on the carrier’s Caribbean services from Gatwick Airport as well as several US flights from Manchester.

Daniel Kerzner, vice president of customer experience at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “I’m thrilled to see the first of our fully refurbished A330-200s arrive into our fleet and looking amazing. Initial response from our customers and our people has been fantastic.”

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding how Virgin came to acquire the jets, Kerzner added: “These planes were introduced to protect our flying programme with a commitment to bring them up to our high standards with our unique Virgin Atlantic flair. The speed at which we’ve been able to totally transform these aircraft is phenomenal and is a true testament to our people and our passion to deliver a wow experience for our customers.”

All four of Virgin Atlantic’s A330-200s are over 15 years old and were previously leased to airberlin until the carrier’s collapse in October 2017. It was then stored at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport until January 2018 before entering service with Virgin Atlantic two months later.