Aer Lingus Unveils New Brand

Photo: Aer Lingus / Frank Grealish

Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus has revealed a refreshed brand, including updated logo and livery. The move represents the latest stage of an ongoing effort to position the airline as ‘the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic’.

The company is best known for their brightly coloured aircraft featuring several shades of green extending from the tailfin to the cockpit, however the new branding – the first change since 1996 – adopts a more streamlined approach. Much of the body of the new-look aircraft is white with a teal-coloured tail and engines.

While some of the greenery has been lost, the new Aer Lingus logo retains the all-important shamrock, albeit with a more modern twist to “symbolise dynamism and speed”, and heart-shaped leaves to reflect “the warmth and hospitality of the brand”. Aware that the shamrock is central to their branding proposition, airline bosses have rolled out four separate examples across the updated livery. The first is within the new logo, the second sits on the tailfin, a third is located on the door, with the fourth positioned on the wingtip.

The first aircraft to receive the new look was an A330-300, EI-EDY (c/n 1025), which was unveiled at an event in Aer Lingus’ Hangar 6 at Dublin Airport, where it had been painted on-site. It re-entered commercial service on January 18, operating flight EI105 from Dublin to New York/JFK. Meanwhile the first A320-200 example to be repainted, EI-CVA (c/n 1242) flew from Shannon after being given the new livery. London’s Heathrow Airport welcomed the narrowbody on January 21 when it made its first UK appearance.

Speaking as the brand was relaunched, the newly-appointed Air Lingus CEO Sean Doyle said: “The refreshed brand reflects an airline that connects those living in Montréal to Marseille; in Berlin to Boston; as well as those living in Cork to Croatia. The benefit for Ireland of being at the fulcrum of such connections is considerable and we in Aer Lingus are determined to realise this potential for Ireland.”

The IAG-owned carrier has ambitious growth plans for the coming years, which will see Aer Lingus’ North Atlantic fleet grow from 17 to 30 aircraft by 2023. Overall, the airline plans to grow its Airbus A330 fleet to 16 aircraft (up from 13 in 2017) and invest in 14 new A321LRs to provide capacity for growth not only across the Atlantic, but also within Europe.