Air France Pulls Plug on Joon

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anna Zvereva

In one of the less surprising aviation developments of the new year, Air France has revealed plans to re-integrate the Joon brand back into its mainline operation.

The airline, which was launched in late 2017, made a conscious effort to appeal to millennials (the term used to denote people reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century), with its mission statement proudly stating that Joon wasn’t just an airline but “a fashion brand, a rooftop bar, an entertainment channel, and a personal assistant”. Management at Air France have acknowledged that the project failed in some part because branding that was “difficult to understand from the outset.” (See video below)

Joon currently flies to a rather curious variety of destinations across Europe and further afield extending from Quito/Mariscal Sucre and Mumbai/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Bergen and Manchester.

The French flag carrier said the addition of Joon in the marketplace, “created much complexity and unfortunately weakened the power of the Air France brand”. It added: “After much discussion with employees and customers alike, and in consultation with the unions, Air France has decided to launch a project studying the future of the Joon brand and the integration of Joon employees and aircraft into Air France.”

The SkyTeam member said all Joon flights currently sold or for sale would be operated by Joon until the review is completed, and then taken over by Air France subject to the results of the project.

The youthful carrier, which is based at Paris/Charles de Gaulle – currently operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, including a mix of A320/21 aircraft and four A340-300s.