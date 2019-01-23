Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Airport to be Renamed in Honour of Muhammad Ali

Published: January 23rd, 2019

Photo: Louisville International Airport

 

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority board has voted to rename the facility as a tribute to sporting legend Muhammad Ali.

The boxer, who died in 2016, was born in the city of Louisville, Kentucky, in 1942. The airport said the vote came after the recommendation of a board working group which had studied the possibility of renaming the complex for more than a year.

“This is a historic day for the airport and our region,” commented Jim Welch, chair of the Airport Authority Board. “This tells the world how proud we are to associate ‘The Greatest’ with not only our great city, but our great airport.”

The site will now be known as Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in honour of Kentucky’s hometown hero. It is understood that the airport’s IATA identifier SDF, will not be changed.

Reacting to the decision, Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali added: “ I am happy that visitors from far and wide who travel to Louisville will have another touch point to Muhammad and be reminded of his open and inclusive nature, which is reflective of our city. Muhammad was a global citizen, but he never forgot the city that gave him his start. It is a fitting testament to his legacy.”

 

 

