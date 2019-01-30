All Change for Ethiopian’s US Routes

Photo: Boeing

As part of changes to its US network, Ethiopian Airlines will add a new Addis Ababa-Houston/George Bush Intercontinental route from summer 2019. The restructuring, part of the carrier’s Vision 2025 strategic roadmap, also increases frequencies to three destinations.

A daily service to New York will be divided between John F Kennedy and Newark airports. There will be a thrice-weekly link to the former flown via Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, while four flights to the latter include a stop at Lomé, Togo.

The carrier’s revised schedule adds frequencies between Addis Ababa and Washington, going from daily to ten times weekly, with three additional connections operating via Abidjan. Its thrice-weekly Chicago/O’Hare route will also receive an increase in capacity, with two extra rotations per week.

The new three-times-weekly Houston route using Boeing 787s replaces Los Angeles as a destination. The airline seeks to capitalise on Houston’s large African community and Texan oil companies doing business in Africa.

Regarding the route restructuring, the carrier’s group chief executive, Tewolde Gebremariam said: “The US is among our most important markets owing to the presence of a large African community and growing business and tourism ties with Africa. Our new route structure with additional frequencies to multiple gateways and the opening of new route to Houston are aimed at responding to the market demand.”