ANA Plans Accelerated Growth

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Kentaro

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has revealed its 2019 flight schedule, showing an expanded route network and greater emphasis on international flights. New destinations include Perth in Western Australia (starting on September 10) and Chennai in Southern India (from the winter schedule) – neither city is currently served by direct flights from Japan.

The airline has also said it will further strengthen the ‘Tokyo Metropolitan Dual Hub Model’ that makes full use of both Haneda and Narita airports.

It is also planning to increase the comfort of its passengers by introducing two new aircraft types, the Airbus A380 and the 294-seat Boeing 787-10. The carrier will deploy the super jumbo on its popular tourist flights to Honolulu, Hawaii (from May 24), while the latest model of the 787 will be used on its Southeast Asian routes – flying to Singapore from April 26, with Bangkok following three months later.

The addition of the 787-10 to the fleet is expected to help capture the increasing demand for connection traffic via Japan.

It is also increasing its cargo capacity with the introduction of a new 777 freighter, which coincides with a projected growth in demand over the medium and long term for routes between Asia and North America.