BA Confirm Retro Livery 747

Photo: British Airways

As part of its 100th birthday celebrations, British Airways has confirmed plans to paint up to four jets in historical liveries. The first will be in the style of its predecessor BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation), with a Boeing 747, G-BYGC (c/n 25823) awarded the honour.

The jumbo is due to arrive back at its Heathrow base on February 18 after repainting in Dublin and is expected to make its first commercial flight in the ‘new’ colours the following day. The livery from the 1964 – 1974 BOAC era is due to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first Boeing 747 flight only a few days earlier.

The BOAC 747 will be the first example to mark British Airways’ past, with the carrier stating that “more details of further designs [will] be revealed in due course”.

Alex Cruz, British Airways chairman and CEO, remarked: “So many British Airways customers and colleagues have fond memories of our previous liveries, regularly sharing their photos from across the globe, so it’s incredibly exciting to be re-introducing this classic BOAC design. Our history has shaped who we are today, so our centenary is the perfect moment to revisit our heritage and the UK’s aviation landscape through this iconic livery.”

The flag-carrier added that new aircraft entering the fleet, including the widely-anticipated Airbus A350, will continue to receive the current Chatham Dockyard design.

It is expected that the BOAC livery will remain on G-BYGC until she retires in 2023 as part of a wider fleet renewal programme. This includes taking delivery of 18 A350s and 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners over the next four years as well as further 26 short-haul aircraft, as part of a £6.5bn investment.