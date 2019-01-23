Boeing Delivers First WestJet 787-9

Photo: Boeing

Canadian carrier WestJet has accepted delivery of the first of ten Boeing 787-9s. The aircraft, C-GUDH (c/n 64974) represents the start of an ambitious new chapter for the airline, with major growth plans coupled with a more upmarket approach.

The new widebodies feature 320 seats in a three-class setup, with 276 in economy, 28 in premium economy and 16 in WestJet’s new business cabin.

Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO commented: “Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner is one of the most technologically advanced aircraft ever flown and is the perfect platform for our transition to a global network carrier. We look forward to bringing Canadians to the world and the world to Canada in comfort and style.”

Our first Boeing 787 #Dreamliner is set to come home this week, but getting it here is no easy feat. WestJetters from across the company have been working hard to bring this new aircraft into our fleet for more than a year! #WestJet787 pic.twitter.com/PSmO77HlkU — WestJet (@WestJet) January 17, 2019

The aircraft is powered by two General Electric GEnx-1B engines, with the 787-9 variant offering the longest-range of the Dreamliner series, comfortably flying non-stop from WestJet’s Calgary hub to Paris, London and Dublin this summer.

“We are excited to welcome our friends at WestJet to the Dreamliner family” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing at Boeing. “The airline has achieved impressive growth with the Boeing 737 and will now use the 787’s unmatched performance and passenger comforts to profitably launch a new global era” he added.

In preparation for its new 787s, the Calgary-based company recently added digital solutions powered by Boeing’s AnalytX technology. The tools are designed to help optimise its fleet operations and include Airplane Health Management, which provides predictive analytics, as well as Toolbox, which delivers real-time technical information to assist the resolution of maintenance issues.