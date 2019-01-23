Dublin Secures New China Route

Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Byeangel

Hainan Airlines is launching its second service linking China with Ireland. From February 25, the Chinese carrier will connect Dublin with its Shenzhen hub.

Flights will operate on Mondays and Friday and be operated by Hainan’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Outbound from Shenzhen, flight HU755 is scheduled to depart at 0130hrs, arriving at 0700hrs, meanwhile flight HU756 will leave the Irish capital at 0900hrs and arrive back in Shenzhen at 0530hrs the following day.

The new service is set to launch less than a year after the company launched flights to Beijing as part of its triangular Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing routing.

Dublin Airport has secured a host of new regional and longer-haul routes over the past twelve months. The facility welcomed a total of 31.5m passengers during 2018, representing an increase of 6% – a new record for the airport.

Ireland isn’t the only target for Hainan Airlines’ continued expansion. The carrier has also announced it is cutting out the stopover in Tianjin, in effect creating a new non-stop route linking Shenzhen and the Canadian Pacific city of Vancouver from next month.