Durham Tees Valley Returns to Public Ownership

Photo: Durham Tees Valley Airport

Durham Tees Valley Airport is to return to public ownership after local councillors voted unanimously to support a multi-million pound buyout. The deal, approved on January 24, will see Tees Valley Combined Authority acquire the loss-making airfield for £40m before investing a further £35m in infrastructure upgrades – and to cover further losses – under a ten-year programme.

The buyout was the brainchild of Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who has outlined an ambitious plan to increase passenger traffic more than tenfold to 1.6m by 2028 while adding ten new routes over the next three years.

Current owner Peel Holdings was positive about the move: “We welcome the decision of the Tees Valley local authority leaders to support the proposal by the elected mayor to create a business plan designed to develop the economic benefits of the regional economy and its communities, by securing the future of Durham Tees Valley Airport.

“We have been working hard with the mayor to ensure a smooth transition once the sale has been concluded. Following today’s decision, we will continue to work with the mayor and the combined authority to assist in completing the process.”