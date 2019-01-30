Engine Availability Slows SSJ100 Production

Photo: AirTeamImages.com/Artyom Anikeev

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (SCAC) has attributed a slowdown in production of its Superjet 100 (SSJ100) to a shortage of engines. The Russian firm, a subsidiary of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), completed just 23 aircraft last year, 11 fewer than in 2017, – it is believed it was unable to secure a sufficient number of SaM146 engines.

SCAC president Alexander Rubtsov explained this has been driven largely by an effort to improve aftersales support for the regional aircraft. To achieve this, UAC has instructed manufacturer PowerJet to redirect some of the engines intended for newly produced SSJ100s to a spares pool for existing operators of the type.

The lack of available powerplants is expected to continue impacting production into this year as SCAC struggles to shift the backlog of partially completed airframes. The company handed over 22 SSJ100s to customers during 2018 – 13 to Aeroflot, eight to Severstal Airlines and Azimuth Airlines (four each) via the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK), and a VIP-configured example to the Royal Thai Air Force, leaving a further four without engines. It intends to deliver these jets, and another four from its outstanding backlog, this year along with 22 new-builds.