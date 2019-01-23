Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News First A321neo For Cebu Pacific

First A321neo For Cebu Pacific

Published: January 23rd, 2019

Photo: Airbus

 

Cebu Pacific has continued its expansion with delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, registered RP-C4118 (c/n 8608). The Philippine low-cost carrier has ordered 32 of the neo examples directly from Airbus and will receive five A320neo leased from Dublin-based lessor Avolon.

The carrier has ordered the A321neo in a single-class configuration offering 236 seats designed by Recaro. Powering the aircraft are Pratt & Whitney PurePower GTF engines.

This latest delivery brings the total number of aircraft in the rapidly expanding Cebu Pacific fleet to 72. In addition to the A321neo, the airline operates 36 Airbus A320s, seven A321ceos, eight A330s. The company also flies eight ATR 72-500 and 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft as part of its Cebgo subsidiary.

The firm said it is expecting delivery of “at least five” further A321neos during 2019.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP