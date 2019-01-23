First A321neo For Cebu Pacific

Photo: Airbus

Cebu Pacific has continued its expansion with delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, registered RP-C4118 (c/n 8608). The Philippine low-cost carrier has ordered 32 of the neo examples directly from Airbus and will receive five A320neo leased from Dublin-based lessor Avolon.

The carrier has ordered the A321neo in a single-class configuration offering 236 seats designed by Recaro. Powering the aircraft are Pratt & Whitney PurePower GTF engines.

This latest delivery brings the total number of aircraft in the rapidly expanding Cebu Pacific fleet to 72. In addition to the A321neo, the airline operates 36 Airbus A320s, seven A321ceos, eight A330s. The company also flies eight ATR 72-500 and 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft as part of its Cebgo subsidiary.

The firm said it is expecting delivery of “at least five” further A321neos during 2019.