Qatar Expands Cargo Ops

Photo: Boeing

Qatar Airways Cargo has launched flights to Guadalajara, Mexico and Almaty, Kazakhstan, as it continues to expand its network. The new destinations are served by the airline’s Boeing 777 freighters.

The Mexican city has been incorporated on the carrier’s twice-weekly transpacific route between Macau and Doha. Aircraft on the route now depart Macau for Los Angeles, before visiting Mexico City, Guadalajara, Liège and terminating at the company’s Doha hub.

Guillaume Halleux, Qatar Airways’ chief officer cargo, said: “The twice-weekly freighter offers significant capacity into and out of this destination and is an important addition to our expanding network of more than 60 freighter destinations. The launch of this freighter service to Guadalajara not only provides a consistent and reliable service, but also contributes to economic and trade growth in Mexico.”

Qatar Airways Cargo has also started flights to Almaty, offering more than 200 tonnes of capacity to the Kazakh city each week. Operating on Thursdays and Sundays, the new route serves Almaty before returning to Doha via Hong Kong. Despite no longer being the Kazakh capital, it remains a financial centre and the largest city in the country.

The Qatari flag carrier reported a successful 2018, with cargo volumes increasing by 10% compared with 2017. It grew capacity by adding two 777Fs, A7-BFN (c/n 62771) and A7-BFO (c/n 62772), in September 2018, taking its fleet to 24 aircraft.