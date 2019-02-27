Air Vanuatu Orders Four A220s

Air Vanuatu has become an Airbus customer with the purchase of four A220s. The order, split equally between the 116-seat -100 and larger -300 variants, makes it the type launch customer in the Pacific region. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2020.
Derek Nice, the airline’s CEO, said: “These aircraft will be deployed to operate on our current domestic and international routes, including our newly announced non-stop Melbourne-Vanuatu service, and will bolster plans to expand our network in the South Pacific.”
The airline, founded in 1987, currently uses two ATR 72s and a Boeing 737-800. It serves 27 domestic routes and links to New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and New Caledonia from its Port Vila/Bauerfield base.