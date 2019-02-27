Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Air Vanuatu Orders Four A220s

Published: February 27th, 2019

Photo: Airbus

 

Air Vanuatu has become an Airbus customer with the purchase of four A220s. The order, split equally between the 116-seat -100 and larger -300 variants, makes it the type launch customer in the Pacific region. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2020.

Derek Nice, the airline’s CEO, said: “These aircraft will be deployed to operate on our current domestic and international routes, including our newly announced non-stop Melbourne-Vanuatu service, and will bolster plans to expand our network in the South Pacific.”

The airline, founded in 1987, currently uses two ATR 72s and a Boeing 737-800. It serves 27 domestic routes and links to New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and New Caledonia from its Port Vila/Bauerfield base.

