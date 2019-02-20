Airbus Boosts Indian Training Facilities

Photo: The A320 simulator that has been installed in the new Airbus India Training Centre in Delhi. (Airbus)

Airbus has opened a new training centre in India for commercial pilots and maintenance engineers to support the rapid growth of the nation’s civil aviation industry.

The manufacturer is forecasting a requirement for 25,000 new pilots in India alone over the next 20 years if airlines are to keep pace with the double-digit growth the civil aviation sector is currently experiencing. The new facility, in the National Capital Region of Delhi, will complement Airbus India’s other training centre in Bengaluru which has trained more than 4,500 maintenance engineers since it opened in 2007.

The new centre incorporates a full-flight A320 simulator as well as programmes on aircraft procedure training, computer-based classroom teaching, standard pilot transition instruction, including an upgrade to command course aimed at improving skills and maturity of co-pilots as they transition to the left-hand seat.

Anand Stanley, president and managing director, Airbus India & South Asia, said: “Providing a robust training infrastructure to support our customers’ businesses is a priority for us. One pillar of our customer services mission is proximity to the customer, and another is safety. In that respect, having a training centre located in the country is proof of our commitment towards both.”

Airbus added that the new training centre in India is part of its worldwide development plan to address the growing demand for pilots. The company forecasts a requirement for more than 500,000 new pilots worldwide over the next two decades and by increasing its footprint in this sector it aims to become a major supplier of these vital services to its airline customers.