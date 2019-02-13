Airliner World – March 2019 Highlights

Hello and welcome to the preview of our March 2019 edition, on sale NOW! As always, we’ve travelled the world to bring you the behind the scenes access, exclusive previews, expert analysis and interviews with key players. Here are some of our highlights from the latest issue:

In December Air Astana became only the second airline in the world to fly Embraer’s E190-E2. We braved the chill in the Kazakh capital to join the grand unveiling of the snow leopard jet and learn what it means for the rapidly expanding airline.

It is fair to say that Berlin’s new Brandenburg Airport has suffered more than its fair share of problems putting it eight years behind schedule with at least two years still to go. We chart the recent progress of the project and discovers that despite it all, there remains a strong momentum to see the project through to a successful completion.

During its lifetime, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has faced countless challenges and almost near extinction, but has managed to survive (and even thrive) against the odds. We reflect on its colourful history and look ahead to what many hope will be an exciting new era for the flag carrier.

In the Argentinian aviation market things are changing, and rapidly. Flybondi is one of the newest entrants into Argentina’s increasingly busy domestic sector and was the first major airline to fully embrace the low-cost model within the country. We travel to South America to experience the carrier for ourselves.

The Tupolev Tu-154 is one of the best known and most popular aeroplanes built by the former Soviet Union. Last year brought a significant double anniversary for the type: it was 50 years since the Tu-154 prototype made its maiden flight and 45 years since MALÉV took delivery of its first example. Read about how Hungary’s Aviation Cultural Centre embarked upon a project to celebrate both milestones in style, by restoring the first Tu-154 to join the flag carrier’s fleet to its former glory…

Airbus and Boeing aside, there are few companies in the world that are as synonymous with aviation as Saab. Created in 1937, the Swedish manufacturer is perhaps best known today for its extensive aerostructures, systems and engineering offerings. It does, however, have a rich pedigree in producing its own aircraft. We head to Linköping to find out how the company is supporting its flagship airliner, the Saab 2000, which remains ever popular despite having been out of production for two decades.

Canada gets pretty cold during the winter and its largest city is definitely no exception. While it may feel comparatively balmy compared to its counterparts in more northerly provinces, the average temperature in Toronto in January and February is just -3°C (27°F). Join us as we go behind the scenes at Toronto/Pearson’s Central De-Icing Facility (CDF) and learn more about a complex operation which is vital to keeping the airport safe and efficient.

It is surprising when a major carrier hasn’t been tempted to tinker with its core branding for well over 20 years. While Aer Lingus’ onboard and digital product is unrecognisable compared with the mid-1990s, its livery and corporate identity have remained stubbornly stuck in the same timeframe.

This all changed on January 17, when Aer Lingus’ Hangar 6 at Dublin Airport was converted into a stunning space more suited to Hollywood stars than hydraulics teams. But look beyond the blinding strobe lights and flashy audio visuals, and you’ll see an airline that has made a fairly bold, if not brave new step…

Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including a full report from the launch of Ethiopian Airlines’ new Manchester route, plus details of British Airways’ 100th birthday celebrations, a record order for Boeing in Africa, and find out which airport is changing its name to honour one of ‘The Greatest’ sporting stars of all time.

We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, and we give you the chance to win a year’s subscription to Airliner World in our caption competition.