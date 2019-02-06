Boeing Makes Supersonic Investment

Photo: Boeing has signed a partnership agreement to provide financial, engineering and industrial resources to bring the Aerion AS2 next-generation supersonic aircraft to market. (Photo Aerion)

Boeing has signed a partnership agreement with Reno-based Aerion to provide financial, engineering and industrial resources to bring the AS2 next-generation supersonic aircraft to market. As part of the deal, Boeing has made an undisclosed significant investment in Aerion to accelerate technology development and aircraft design to unlock supersonic air travel for new markets.

Aerion’s AS2 supersonic business jet is being designed to fly at speeds up to Mach 1.4 (approximately 1,000mph), saving up to three hours on a typical transatlantic flight while meeting all environmental performance requirements. The AS2’s maiden flight is scheduled for 2023.

Steve Nordlund, vice president and general manager of Boeing NeXt, said; “Boeing is leading a mobility transformation that will safely and efficiently connect the world faster than ever before. This is a strategic and disciplined leading-edge investment in further maturing supersonic technology. Through this partnership that combines Aerion’s supersonic expertise with Boeing’s global industrial scale and commercial aviation experience, we have the right team to build the future of sustainable supersonic flight.

Tom Vice, president and CEO of Aerion, added: “The AS2 is the launch point for the future of regulatory-compliant and efficient supersonic flight. Together with Boeing, we’re creating a faster, more connected future with tremendous possibilities for enhancing humanity’s productivity and potential.”

Following the investment, it is understood Aerion will no longer work with aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, a partner of the AS2 project since 2017.