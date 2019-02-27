Comair Accepts First 737 MAX

Comair received its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 on February 26, becoming the type’s maiden operator in sub-Saharan Africa. The aircraft is the first of eight ordered by the South African carrier on March 19, 2014.
The airline and its kulula.com subsidiary operate a combined fleet of eight Boeing 737-400 and 18 -800s, with the incoming MAX aircraft likely to be split between the two brands. The first aircraft, ZS-ZCA (c/n 60432), was delivered in British Airways colours – Comair is a long-term franchisee of the UK carrier.
Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said: “From the Classic 737 to the Next-Generation 737 and now to the 737 MAX, we are honoured to build on our partnership with Comair and support their success in the years ahead.”