Delight as Derry to Stansted Route Returns

Photo: Loganair

Loganair has commenced operations between City of Derry Airport and London/Stansted. The Scottish carrier was selected as the new operator for the Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract between Northern Ireland and the capital after the collapse of flybmi earlier this month.

The inaugural service left Derry at 7.05am on February 27, after a short ceremony at the airport featuring a traditional Scottish piper. The return service from Stansted touched back down in Northern Ireland at 10.35am.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director was in attendance for the maiden flight. “Bookings have extremely been positive which only re-enforces how important this route is to the region,” he remarked. “We look forward to building on a successful start with the new Derry to Manchester schedule starting on May 24.

(Photo: Loganair)

Both Stansted and Manchester will be operated by Embraer 145 jet aircraft, configured with 49 seats.

Charlene Shongo, airport manager at City of Derry Airport added: “I would encourage all travellers to ‘Fly Local and Choose CoDA’ when making future travel arrangements. We have fantastic facilities on our doorstep, and it is essential everyone takes advantage of their local airport for future air travel where possible.”