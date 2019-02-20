First Look: Lufthansa Marks 777X Milestone

Photo: Twitter/Lufthansa

German national carrier Lufthansa has taken to social media to share an image of its first Boeing 777-9 in production at the manufacturer’s Everett site. The aircraft’s nose, mid and aft fuselage sections have been attached, reaching what the aerospace giant calls ‘final body join’ – a major milestone in the construction process.

The widebody is expected to be delivered to the airline, a 777X launch customer, in summer 2020. The carrier, which has ordered 20 examples of the 252ft (77m) long jet, is understood to be the second operator of the type after Emirates.

Pssst, shall we tell you a secret? The body of our first future 777-9 is joined! Have a look at this beauty – we can’t wait until summer 2020! Can you already guess what she will look like? #avgeek #777X #LH777x9 @BoeingAirplanes pic.twitter.com/oqUp4JHOaT — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) February 19, 2019

Lufthansa confirmed in September that it will launch a new business class cabin with its 777-9s. The aircraft is expected to replace the carrier’s last remaining 747-400s, complementing Airbus A350-900s, A380s and Boeing 747-8s on long-haul services.

Boeing mated the fuselage sections on the first 777X flight test aircraft on November 20. It is expected to fly later this year.