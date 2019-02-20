First Look: Lufthansa Marks 777X Milestone

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: February 20th, 2019

Photo: Twitter/Lufthansa

 

German national carrier Lufthansa has taken to social media to share an image of its first Boeing 777-9 in production at the manufacturer’s Everett site. The aircraft’s nose, mid and aft fuselage sections have been attached, reaching what the aerospace giant calls ‘final body join’ – a major milestone in the construction process.

The widebody is expected to be delivered to the airline, a 777X launch customer, in summer 2020. The carrier, which has ordered 20 examples of the 252ft (77m) long jet, is understood to be the second operator of the type after Emirates.

Lufthansa confirmed in September that it will launch a new business class cabin with its 777-9s. The aircraft is expected to replace the carrier’s last remaining 747-400s, complementing Airbus A350-900s, A380s and Boeing 747-8s on long-haul services.

Boeing mated the fuselage sections on the first 777X flight test aircraft on November 20. It is expected to fly later this year.

