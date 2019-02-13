How Many Aircraft Did Embraer Deliver in 2018?

Photo: Embraer

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has revealed how many jets it delivered to customers over the past twelve months. The firm handed over 90 commercial aircraft in 2018, in line with its projection of 85 to 95 examples.

Of the 90, the most popular type was the E175 with 67 delivered, followed by 13 of the E190, five E195s and a single E170. Just four E190-E2s – the airframer’s latest model – were dispatched, however the variant has a firm order backlog of 43 for the aircraft. This is further boosted by a backlog of 111 for its larger counterpart, the E195-E2.

Embraer also delivered 91 executive jets in 2018, of which 64 were Phenom models, and 27 of the bigger Legacy series. This represented a disappointing result, with a figure of between 105 and 125 initially predicted. Embraer is hoping for strong interest in its recently launched Praetor 500 midsize and Praetor 600 super-midsize business jets, which the company states will “introduce unprecedented range into their categories”. The 600 variant is expected to be certified and enter service in the second quarter of 2019, followed by the 500 in the third quarter of this year.

Overall, the company’s firm order backlog totalled US$16.3bn.