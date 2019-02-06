Maiden Flights for Air Senegal and Azul A330neos

Photo: AvStock/Clement Alloing

Aircraft for two new Airbus A330neo operators have taken to the skies for the first time. Examples for Air Senegal and Brazilian carrier Azul were both pictured at Airbus’ Toulouse HQ undergoing final pre-delivery testing.

On February 1, the first A330-900 for Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras made it’s non-revenue debut. Registered PR-ANZ (c/n 1876) and powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the arrival of the aircraft will be welcomed by Azul executives who have been vocal critics of delays to the A330neo programme. The example is the first of five on order to the Brazilian airline, all of which have been leased from Avolon.

Meanwhile, Air Senegal’s A330-900 is due to be registered 9H-SZN (c/n 1910) after being tested as F-WWCM. The introduction of the Trent 7000-equipped aircraft will signify a major milestone for the flag carrier as it becomes the airline’s first and only widebody. The jet has been configured in a three-class configuration with 290 seats: 32 in business, 21 premium economy and 237 in economy. It will predominantly operate on the company’s flagship Dakar/Blaise Diagne to Paris/Charles de Gaulle route – currently the airline’s only service beyond the African continent.

While a steady stream of orders for the A330-900 have come from major firms including Delta Air Lines and AirAsia, sales of the smaller -800 variant have been sluggish, with the only confirmed order to-date coming from Kuwait Airways for eight examples.