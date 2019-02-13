New Canadian ULCC Outlines Launch Plans

Photo: Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines, which claims to be the country’s “first true ultra-low cost carrier” has selected the airport to act as its primary base of operations. The airline will call Vancouver International its home when it begins commercial scheduled services later this year.

The company says it has “filed and received confirmation” from the Vancouver authorities that all of the slots needed to operate their initial network will be available. Jetlines stated that a densely populated catchment area, strong local transportation connections and “competitive rates and charges” helped seal the deal. The airport’s ConnectYVR programme offers airlines a standard rate structure for landing and terminal fees which rewards carriers for efficiency and growing their services. This, says the airline, provides further incentive for the company to build their base of operations out of the Pacific hub.

Javier Suarez, Canada Jetlines CEO remarked: “Having launched more than 300 routes in my career with most of them out of primary airports, I have no doubt that the Vancouver Airport will offer Jetlines the opportunity to launch and profitably operate a large number of routes.”

Anne Murray, vice president of airline business development and public affairs at the Vancouver Airport Authority added: “It is great to hear that this Canadian-operated airline is making positive progress to begin offering service. We are excited that Jetlines intends to offer flights from YVR across Canada and to several sun destinations as this will provide added choice for our passengers in the future.”

While a precise launch date has yet to be confirmed, the carrier plans to operate flights across Canada and provide non-stop service to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, using Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline says it is also awaiting final licensing and regulatory approvals.