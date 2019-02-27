Special Olympics Livery Revealed

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: February 27th, 2019

Photo: Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 with Special Olympics branding. (Photo Etihad Airways)

 

Etihad Airways has unveiled a new livery to promote the Special Olympics World Games that are taking place in Abu Dhabi between March 14-21.

The carrier’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, A6-BLG (c/n 39652), was rolled out in front of four UAE athletes – swimmer Omar Al Shami, runner Hamda Alhosani and bowlers Saleh Almarri and Mariam Al Hosani – whose images are emblazoned across the jet’s rear fuselage. The special decal was designed and printed in-house by the airline’s own creative team and applied by technicians at Etihad Airways Engineering facilities in Abu Dhabi.

Special Olympics athletes in front of the branded Boeing 787-9 flanked by Etihad Airways Cabin Crew. (Photo Etihad Airways)

The Special Olympics will be the largest sporting and humanitarian event held in the world during 2019. More than 7,500 athletes and 3,000 coaches, representing more than 190 nations will participate in 24 officially sanctioned Olympic-style sports at venues across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

One of the competitors whose image appears on the aircraft is 15-year-old swimmer, Omar Al Shami who was delighted to see himself featuring on the Dreamliner. “I am proud to have worked with Etihad Airways on the Special Olympics campaign. The positive impact that meaningful partnerships like this have for people of determination is invaluable and I hope that more companies across the globe will follow suit.”

