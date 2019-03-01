$1.5bn Transformation Begins at Kansas City Airport

Photo: Kansas City Aviation Department / Edgemoor

Construction started this week on a highly anticipated overhaul of Kansas City’s main airport (KCI). The US$1.5bn project will create a single terminal to replace the former three-terminal layout which was designed in the 1960s and opened in 1972 before passenger and baggage screening were required.

While the facility is a firm favourite with fans of retro architecture, its awkwardly arranged U-shaped terminals – similar to those found at Berlin/Tegel – have become increasingly impractical in recent years.

At just over 1,000,000 sq ft (92,903m²) the new complex represents the largest single infrastructure project in the city’s history. As part of the ambitious plans, the building will open with 39 gates and the ability to expand up to a total of 50 gates in the future. The works also include capacity for 6,300 vehicles in a car park located adjacent to the terminal.

“We’re excited to move forward on this landmark project for Kansas City and eager to put men and women to work,” said Geoff Stricker, managing director of Edgemoor, the site developer. “This has been a great partnership with the city and airline partners, and we look forward to building on that to delivering an exceptional new terminal for travellers and the airlines alike,” he continued.

Kyle O’Neal, senior regional leader of airport affairs at Southwest Airlines remarked: “On behalf of the entire airline community, we are excited to be part of this journey and celebrate such an incredible milestone for the city. The new terminal will support more efficient airline operations and allow airport users to enjoy the convenience of modern air travel in a facility with updated technology and amenities, close parking, spacious gate areas, and ample food and beverage options.”

In November 2017, local residents voted in favour of building a new single terminal at KCI, with 75% approving the proposals. The plan involves constructing the new terminal at the site of the closed Terminal A, with interior demolition operations are due to begin this spring. Structural demolition is expected to start in mid to late-April.

Airport management is hopeful that the new terminal will be ready for revenue service in early 2023.