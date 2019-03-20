Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Beluga XL Nears Service Debut

Beluga XL Nears Service Debut

Published: March 20th, 2019

Photo: Airbus

 

The testing and development of Airbus’ Beluga XL airlifter has reached several milestones ahead of its entry into service later this year. The oversized craft completed its first flight carrying a pair of Airbus A350 wings during February, underscoring its increased capacity over its A300-600-derived predecessor.

The test flight, between the manufacturer’s Bremen and Toulouse facility was the first occasion in which both left and right A350 wings have been carried by an aircraft simultaneously. Alongside this, the second Beluga XL has recently emerged from the paintshop in Airbus Transport International (ATI) colours – a first flight is expected in the coming weeks.

As part of the transition to the A330-200-based transporter, the flight engineer role is being phased out with loadmasters taking on additional duties. These include the safe loading and unloading of major component assemblies, such as fuselage sections and wings, using the type’s unique cargo loading system. The loadmaster is also responsible for opening the cargo door, unloading the components and handing them over to the ground coordinator.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP