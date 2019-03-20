Beluga XL Nears Service Debut

Photo: Airbus

The testing and development of Airbus’ Beluga XL airlifter has reached several milestones ahead of its entry into service later this year. The oversized craft completed its first flight carrying a pair of Airbus A350 wings during February, underscoring its increased capacity over its A300-600-derived predecessor.

The test flight, between the manufacturer’s Bremen and Toulouse facility was the first occasion in which both left and right A350 wings have been carried by an aircraft simultaneously. Alongside this, the second Beluga XL has recently emerged from the paintshop in Airbus Transport International (ATI) colours – a first flight is expected in the coming weeks.

As part of the transition to the A330-200-based transporter, the flight engineer role is being phased out with loadmasters taking on additional duties. These include the safe loading and unloading of major component assemblies, such as fuselage sections and wings, using the type’s unique cargo loading system. The loadmaster is also responsible for opening the cargo door, unloading the components and handing them over to the ground coordinator.