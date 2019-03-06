British European Airways Reappears

Photo: British Airways has unveiled the second of a series of heritage liveries to mark its centenary later this year. (Photo British Airways/Stuart Bailey)

British Airways has unveiled the second of a series of heritage liveries to mark its centenary later this year. The aircraft, Airbus A319 G-EUPJ (c/n 1232), touched down at London/Heathrow on March 4 in its new British European Airways (BEA) colours. The carrier’s aircraft wore the red, black and white scheme from September 1959 and was a familiar sight on domestic and European routes until it was replaced in 1968.

There is, however, one significant difference with the A319, it has a grey upper wing, rather than the traditional red, so that it meets current wing paint reflectivity requirements laid down by the Civil Aviation Authority. The A319 re-entered service later the same day with a return rotation to Manchester. It will be used on routes across the UK and Europe, with the design remaining on the aircraft until it retires next year.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, remarked: “It is another really special day as we welcome our BEA liveried A319 in to Heathrow, it forms part of our growing centenary heritage fleet. Yet again there were huge crowds lining the perimeter fence to see it arrive, which shows just how excited people are about these designs. We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback regarding the heritage liveries from customers and colleagues.”

British Airways says the next aircraft to arrive with a heritage design will be another 747, this time featuring the British Airways Landor livery. And one final design will be revealed later this month as the airline celebrates its past while looking to the future.