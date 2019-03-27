Emirates Reveals Arsenal A380 Livery

Emirates has applied a special ‘Gunners’ livery to an Airbus A380, A6-EEB (c/n 109), for a football match between Arsenal FC and Al Nasr Sports Club. The friendly, played on March 26, was part of the inauguration of Al Makhtoum Stadium and was the first game to be played there.
The aircraft flew the London team out to Dubai on March 21. Its new markings cover 383m² (4,122sq ft) of its fuselage and features the Arsenal’s crest alongside its players Lucas Torreira, Mesut Özil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette.