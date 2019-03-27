Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Emirates Reveals Arsenal A380 Livery

Published: March 27th, 2019

Photo: Emirates

 

Emirates has applied a special ‘Gunners’ livery to an Airbus A380, A6-EEB (c/n 109), for a football match between Arsenal FC and Al Nasr Sports Club. The friendly, played on March 26, was part of the inauguration of Al Makhtoum Stadium and was the first game to be played there.

The aircraft flew the London team out to Dubai on March 21. Its new markings cover 383m² (4,122sq ft) of its fuselage and features the Arsenal’s crest alongside its players Lucas Torreira, Mesut Özil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette.

