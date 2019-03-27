Emirates Reveals Arsenal A380 Livery

Current Issue

April 2019In the April edition of Airliner World we pay tribute to 50 glorious years of the Boeing 747. As the ‘Queen of the Skies’ marks her golden anniversary, we reflect on the illustrious career of an aircraft which fundamentally changed the face of commercial aviation and speak to those involved in the jumbo programme. That’s not all, don’t miss our exclusive report from Heathrow as British Airways welcomes the first of its special retrojets: a stunning BOAC-liveried 747-400. Elsewhere in this issue, we’re grilling the CEOs of some of the world’s biggest airlines as the oneworld alliance celebrates its 20th birthday. We get the inside scoop from member carriers and profile the organisation’s radical new brand identity. Also, we’re granted privileged access to the Widerøe operations team in the Norwegian Arctic to learn more about how the Dash series of turboprops allows the airline to serve some of the most remote communities in Europe during the harsh Scandinavian winter. Other highlights this month include a full review from one of the first commercial flights for Delta’s new Airbus A220, a comprehensive report from ATR’s annual results briefing in Paris, and an insight into the fascinating work of the ACMI industry. Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including major expansion for Air Botswana, United Airlines boosting their premium seating and a new 50-seat CRJ550 from Bombardier. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, and last but not least, our 28-page UK and Ireland Airlines Guide for 2019.

