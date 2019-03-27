First Look: A330neos for RwandAir and Air Mauritius

Photo: Eurospot

The first of two RwandAir Airbus A330-900s has rolled out of the paint shop at Airbus’ Toulouse facility. While no date has been confirmed for its formal delivery, the widebody, registered 9XR-WS (c/n 1844), made its first test flight on March 7. It is understood that both examples were originally destined for airberlin and have since been secured on a lease contract with Air Lease Corporation.

Management at the Kigali-based carrier has previously stated its intention to use the new jets to launch routes to Guangzhou and New York. The new arrivals will complement the flag carrier’s existing A330-200 and A330-300 models within its long-haul fleet.

Meanwhile, final Preparations are also under way at Air Mauritius as the airline prepares to accept delivery of its first A330-900. The example, now registered 3B-NBU (c/n 1884), made its first flight from the European manufacturer’s Toulouse headquarters as F-WWCN.

Powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the Neo will mark the latest stage of the Mauritian flag carrier’s fleet transformation, which has already seen two A350-900s join the company. In time, the new arrivals are expected to replace the airline’s three remaining A340-300 models.