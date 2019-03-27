First Look: A330neos for RwandAir and Air Mauritius

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: March 27th, 2019

Photo: Eurospot

 

The first of two RwandAir Airbus A330-900s has rolled out of the paint shop at Airbus’ Toulouse facility. While no date has been confirmed for its formal delivery, the widebody, registered 9XR-WS (c/n 1844), made its first test flight on March 7. It is understood that both examples were originally destined for airberlin and have since been secured on a lease contract with Air Lease Corporation.

Management at the Kigali-based carrier has previously stated its intention to use the new jets to launch routes to Guangzhou and New York. The new arrivals will complement the flag carrier’s existing A330-200 and A330-300 models within its long-haul fleet.

Photo: Clement Alloing/AvStock

Meanwhile, final Preparations are also under way at Air Mauritius as the airline prepares to accept delivery of its first A330-900. The example, now registered 3B-NBU (c/n 1884), made its first flight from the European manufacturer’s Toulouse headquarters as F-WWCN.

Powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the Neo will mark the latest stage of the Mauritian flag carrier’s fleet transformation, which has already seen two A350-900s join the company. In time, the new arrivals are expected to replace the airline’s three remaining A340-300 models.

