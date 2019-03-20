First Look: BA’s New ‘Club Suite’

Photo: British Airways

British Airways has unveiled its new business class seat, which the carrier has branded as its ‘Club Suite’. The Heathrow-based airline has confirmed the product will debut on the first of its Airbus A350-1000 jets in July.

An enormous step up from the current long-haul premium offering, passengers can look forward to a suite door for greater privacy and flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, meaning no more need to climb over your neighbour to access the aisle. BA states the revamped seat will bring 40% more storage, including a vanity unit and mirror plus an 18.5in (47cm) HD IFE screen.

The roll-out of the new seats will take time, and the airline is keen to manage expectations among travellers – particularly in the short term. The firm says there will be a “carefully managed programme designed to minimise disruption to customers”, with no disruption to flying schedules anticipated.

During phase one, the first A350s will start short-haul flying between Heathrow and Madrid/Barajas to allow the airline’s teams “to perfect their customer service delivery” and familiarise cabin crew with the aircraft layout.

In phase two, from October 1, 2019 the new Airbus jets will begin long-haul routes, with Dubai expected to be among the first intercontinental destinations. The carrier says during this period, a further three A350s will join the fleet and two Boeing 777 aircraft will be retrofitted with the new look cabin.

At the start of 2020, phase three will begin which will see BA rolling out its ‘Club Suite’ on further long-haul aircraft across the network.

Speaking as the new product was unveiled, Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said: “The arrival of our first A350 featuring our new Club Suite is one of the most exciting developments in our £6.5 billion investment programme.”

“Each new suite has direct aisle access and comes with a personal door – design features which were incorporated as a direct result of the feedback we’ve had from our customers. At British Airways we have one of Europe’s largest long-haul fleets and most far-reaching global networks, so it will take some time to make the cabin available to everybody. We hope that as more customers have the chance to experience it, they’ll enjoy travelling in it as much as we’ve enjoyed designing it,” Cruz continued.

British Airways is currently in the process of integrating four new aircraft types into its global fleet: the A350-1000 and 787-10 for long-haul as well as A320neo and A321neo for short-haul. In addition, the airline recently placed an order for 18 777-9 examples.

On top of earlier deliveries for models including the 787-9 and A380, these new arrivals will mean that by 2020 BA will have received 100 new aircraft in less than a decade.