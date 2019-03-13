First Uzbek A320neo Delivered

Uzbekistan Airways took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo at an event at the manufacturer’s Hamburg/Finkenwerder plant on March 8. The ceremony was attended by Gennadiy Kharlap, the carrier’s deputy director general, and Kimon Sotiropoulos, Airbus’ vice president central and northern Europe, Russia & CIS.
The CFM Leap-1A-powered aircraft, acquired through a leasing contract with BOC Aviation, is part of an order for two examples. It is fitted with a two-class cabin split between 12 premium and 138 economy seats.
In 1996, Uzbekistan Airways became the first airline in a CIS country to operate a Western-built aircraft. It now operates a mixed Airbus-Boeing fleet including 11 A320ceos and four Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.