Major Boeing and Airbus Orders from Lufthansa

Photo: Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group has ordered 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and a further 20 Airbus A350-900s as it looks to expedite the removal of older, four-engined types from its fleet. The new aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between late 2022 and 2027.

The commitment to additional A350s brings the German national carrier’s total order to 45 examples, while the Boeing order is the company’s first for the type. The German carrier continues to operate 13 747-400s and 32 A340s, the latter split between 15 -300 and 17 -600 variants.

Carsten Spohr, chairman and CEO of Lufthansa Group said: “By replacing four-engine planes with new models, we are laying a sustainable foundation for our future in the long run. In addition to the cost-effectiveness of the A350 and B787, the significantly lower CO2 emissions of this new generation of long-haul aircraft was also a decisive factor in our investment decision. Our responsibility for the environment is becoming more and more important as a criterion for our decisions.”

While a computerised image of Boeing 787-9s in the liveries of Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines has been released, no clarification has been given as to which of the three airlines will receive the type, nor in what quantities.

Lufthansa has also confirmed it has sold six of its A380s back to Airbus, reducing its fleet to eight aircraft. The super jumbos are expected to be returned to the manufacturer in 2022 and 2023.