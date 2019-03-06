Major Expansion for Air Botswana

Current Issue

March 2019In the March edition of Airliner World, we brave the chill in Kazakhstan to join the handover of Air Astana’s Embraer E190-E2. Painted in a striking snow leopard livery, find out why the new jet is about more than just a swanky paint job and how it symbolises an exciting new phase for the Kazakh flag carrier. Also, don’t miss our first look at the new Aer Lingus brand. Airliner World was at the big reveal in Dublin and caught up with major players involved in the project to learn more about the most significant image change for the Irish flag carrier in more than 20 years. We are granted privileged access to the cold weather team at Toronto/Pearson – the world’s busiest centralised aircraft de-icing operation, where we gain an insight into the ‘calculated orchestra’ required when undertaking such a complex task in often brutal winter conditions. And be sure to catch our profile of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The flag carrier has endured a difficult few decades but there are hopes the arrival of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner could usher in a new era of stability. Other highlights include our visit to Argentina to chart the rapid rise of LCC Flybondi, a progress check on the continuing shambles at Berlin Brandenburg Airport and we take to the skies above Sweden with the Saab team. Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including a full report from the launch of Ethiopian Airlines’ new Manchester route, plus details of British Airways’ 100th birthday celebrations, a record order for Boeing in Africa and find out which airport is changing its name to honour one of ‘The Greatest’ sporting stars of all time. We also have our regular sections on latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs and give you the chance to win a year’s subscription to Airliner World in our caption competition.

