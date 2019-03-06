Major Expansion for Air Botswana

Air Botswana is set to improve domestic connectivity and boost its expansion within the wider region. The carrier will introduce connections from Francistown to both Kasane and Maun within the country, as well as recommencing direct flights between Gaborone/Sir Seretse Khama and Cape Town, and Kasane to Johannesburg/O R Tambo. The airline has also revealed plans to operate a triangular routing linking Harare/Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Lusaka/Kenneth Kaunda to the Botswanan capital.
The national carrier had been expected to increase its footprint after taking delivery of several aircraft towards the end of last year, including the ATR 72-600 and Embraer E170. “This route expansion is being supported by a revised fare structure which has been borne out of increased efficiency per seat cost due to the airline operating bigger capacity aircraft,” remarked Agnes Khunwana, Air Botswana general manager.
All of the new routes “will be implemented in the first quarter of the 2019/20 financial year” according to the company.