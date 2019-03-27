Paine Field Opens for Business

Photo: Paine Field Passenger Terminal

Alaska Airlines has become the first operator of commercial services from Paine Field/Snohomish County, Washington. The airport’s inaugural flight, to Portland, Oregon, departed earlier this month. The carrier connects Paine Field to Las Vegas/McCarran, Los Angeles, Orange County/John Wayne, Phoenix/Sky Harbor, Portland, San Diego and San Jose/Norman Y Mineta.

United Airlines is due to begin flights to Denver and San Francisco from the Washington gateway on March 31.

Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer, said: “The opening of a brand new commercial air terminal at Paine Field is history in the making. We’re extremely proud to be a part of a growing, thriving Pacific Northwest and West Coast.”

Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, which built and runs the new facility, said: “Paine Field offers so many new opportunities. The sky’s the limit. Along with Alaska, we’re ready to provide amazing service to our guests along with a dynamic new travel experience.”

Alaska Airlines’ Paine Field connections are flown by Horizon Air Embraer 175s, while United routes will be operated by its Express arm, also using the Brazilian-built type.