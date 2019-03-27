Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Paine Field Opens for Business

Published: March 27th, 2019

Photo: Paine Field Passenger Terminal

 

Alaska Airlines has become the first operator of commercial services from Paine Field/Snohomish County, Washington. The airport’s inaugural flight, to Portland, Oregon, departed earlier this month. The carrier connects Paine Field to Las Vegas/McCarran, Los Angeles, Orange County/John Wayne, Phoenix/Sky Harbor, Portland, San Diego and San Jose/Norman Y Mineta.

United Airlines is due to begin flights to Denver and San Francisco from the Washington gateway on March 31.

Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer, said: “The opening of a brand new commercial air terminal at Paine Field is history in the making. We’re extremely proud to be a part of a growing, thriving Pacific Northwest and West Coast.”

Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, which built and runs the new facility, said: “Paine Field offers so many new opportunities. The sky’s the limit. Along with Alaska, we’re ready to provide amazing service to our guests along with a dynamic new travel experience.”

Alaska Airlines’ Paine Field connections are flown by Horizon Air Embraer 175s, while United routes will be operated by its Express arm, also using the Brazilian-built type.

