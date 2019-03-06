RR Withdraws from Mid-Size Airplane Project

Photo: Rolls-Royce is withdrawing from the competition to power Boeing’s proposed middle of the market – or New Midsize Airplane (NMA) – platform. (Photo Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce is withdrawing from the competition to power Boeing’s proposed middle of the market – or New Midsize Airplane (NMA) – platform. The engine manufacturer said it believed the NMA complements Boeing’s existing product range, but it was unable to commit to the proposed timetable and have a sufficiently technically mature product at entry into service.

Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce president – Civil Aerospace, remarked: “This is the right decision for Rolls-Royce and the best approach for Boeing. Delivering on our promises to our customers is vital to us and we do not want to commit to support Boeing’s new platform if we do not have every confidence that we can deliver to their schedule.”

The company’s statement also said that it was concentrating on delivering its current engine programmes, while developing new technologies and continuing to mature and de-risk its next generation UltraFan engine architecture in preparation for future applications. The UltraFan is a scalable jet engine design that is suitable for both narrowbody and widebody aircraft and is forecasted to offer a 25% fuel efficiency improvement over first-generation Trent engines. It should be available towards the end of the next decade.