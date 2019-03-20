Starlux Confirms A350 Order

Taiwanese start-up Starlux Airlines has signed a firm order for 17 Airbus widebodies. The new carrier, expected to begin services in 2020, has committed to five A350-900s and 12 of the larger -1000 variant. It also holds options for a further ten examples.

The airline, which is still to receive its Air Operator Certificate, plans to deploy the aircraft on routes from Taipei/Taoyuan to destinations in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Starlux has stated it plans to take delivery of its first of ten A321neos this October, with A350-900s to be accepted from late 2021, enabling it to begin North American routes the following year. It expects to operate a fleet of “up to 27 aircraft by the end of 2024 [which it will use to] serve over 20 destinations in Asia and North America.”

K.W. Chang, the carrier’s founder and chairman said: “We are very glad to sign the official purchase agreement today for Airbus widebodies. Starlux is committed to becoming one of the best airlines in the world. We are positive that with the A350 XWB, we will be able to spread our wings to further destinations, bringing our best-in-class services to more people over the world in the near future.”

The new carrier plans to provide a high-end product, marketing itself as a luxury airline. Starlux has stated it is “dedicated to making each journey a once in a lifetime experience of exquisite enjoyment for each and every passenger.”