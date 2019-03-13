Third BA Retrojet Revealed

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: March 13th, 2019

Photo: British Airways

 

The third in a series of four British Airways (BA) heritage liveries has entered service. A second Boeing 747-400, G-BNLY (c/n 27090), has returned to the Landor colours it wore when delivered on February 10, 1993.

The design, worn by the airline’s fleet between 1984 and 1997, joins Airbus A319, G-EUPJ (c/n 1232) in the 1959-1968 BEA ‘Red Square’ colours and 747-400, G-BYGC (c/n 25823), in the livery worn by BOAC’s fleet between 1964 and 1974.

Credit: British Airways

Alex Cruz, BA chairman and CEO, said: “The Landor livery is one of our most famous designs, and many will remember seeing it in the skies at some point in their lives. Introducing these liveried aircraft has been a huge honour, and we’re excited to reveal details of the final design soon.”

The special scheme will remain on the aircraft until it retires in 2023. Details of a fourth commemorative design are expected to be revealed later this month.

