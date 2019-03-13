Third BA Retrojet Revealed

Photo: British Airways

The third in a series of four British Airways (BA) heritage liveries has entered service. A second Boeing 747-400, G-BNLY (c/n 27090), has returned to the Landor colours it wore when delivered on February 10, 1993.

The design, worn by the airline’s fleet between 1984 and 1997, joins Airbus A319, G-EUPJ (c/n 1232) in the 1959-1968 BEA ‘Red Square’ colours and 747-400, G-BYGC (c/n 25823), in the livery worn by BOAC’s fleet between 1964 and 1974.

Alex Cruz, BA chairman and CEO, said: “The Landor livery is one of our most famous designs, and many will remember seeing it in the skies at some point in their lives. Introducing these liveried aircraft has been a huge honour, and we’re excited to reveal details of the final design soon.”

The special scheme will remain on the aircraft until it retires in 2023. Details of a fourth commemorative design are expected to be revealed later this month.