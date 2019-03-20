TUI Sells Corsair Majority Stake

Photo: Corsair

German travel giant TUI Group has confirmed that it has sold a 53% stake in its French scheduled carrier to Intro Aviation. As part of the agreement, TUI Group will initially retain a minority share of 27%, while Corsair’s employee benefit trust will retain 20%.

Fritz Joussen, TUI CEO said: “We are consistently transforming TUI to focus on tourism, its core business. Here, we are investing in hotels and cruise ships, and increasingly in holiday experiences in the destinations. These are segments in which we are growing, and where we are continuing to expand our global activities. We are exiting non-core business areas that do not leverage any synergies for the Group. The sale is the right move for TUI and will also benefit Corsair and its staff.”

Under its new majority owners, working in partnership with Crestline Investors, the Paris/Orly-based carrier is expected to double its fleet. Presently operating three Boeing 747-400s and four Airbus A330s, Corsair is likely to take up to 14 A330neos. Intro Aviation confirmed that a lease agreement for three A330-900s was signed on March 15. Three further examples are to be used to replace the 747s, while an additional trio are planned to arrive between 2021 and 2023.