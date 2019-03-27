UltraFan Engine Moves a Step Closer

Photo: Rolls-Royce

Engineers at Rolls-Royce’s Derby facility in the UK have successfully tested a key component of the company’s UltraFan engine design. For the first time, all composite elements of the advanced low pressure system (ALPS), including fan blades, a fan case and annulus fillers (these define the flow of air being drawn through the engine) were tested together on a donor engine. The engine parts were manufactured at the company’s fully automated Composites Technology Facility. Each fan blade is made robotically, building up around 500 layers of carbon fibre materials. Heat and pressure are then applied, and each blade is finished with a leading titanium edge, which offers extreme protection against foreign objects and bird strikes.

Ash Owen, chief engineer, civil aerospace demonstrator programmes, said: “These incredible technologies are taking our world-leading fan efficiency to the next level. More than a decade of research and development has brought us to this point and I’m confident that after extreme weather testing in Canada and performance evaluation in Germany, we can prove ALPS technology even further here in Derby, moving us one step closer to our UltraFan demonstrator.”