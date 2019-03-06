Vietnamese Order Fest

Photo: Start-up airline, Bamboo Airways began commercial domestic operations in January has signed a deal for ten Boeing 787-9s. (Photo Boeing)

Two of Vietnam’s fastest growing carriers have signed deals for a total of 110 aircraft valued at $15.7bn. The contracts, covering ten 787-9 Dreamliners for Bamboo Airways and 100 737 MAXs for Vietjet Air, were signed during a ceremony in Hanoi on February 27 in the presence of the General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of Vietnam Nguyễn Phú Trọng and US President Donald Trump.

Start-up airline, Bamboo Airways began commercial domestic operations in January linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other destinations across Vietnam. The carrier is planning a major expansion this year from the current 11 routes up to 40 as well as launching international services to Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.

Trinh Van Quyết, chairman of FLC Group and owner of Bamboo Airways, said: “We are excited to be adding new 787s to our growing fleet. Our long-term vision is to connect Vietnam with key markets in Asia, Europe and North America, and the Dreamliners will enable us to launch these long-haul operations and to successfully grow our business.”

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air is purchasing 100 additional 737 MAX aeroplanes taking its MAX order book to 200. The deal includes 20 MAX 8s and 80 of the larger MAX 10 variant. The carrier said it plans to use the extra capacity to meet the growing demand across Vietnam, as well as to serve popular destinations throughout Asia.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, president and CEO of Vietjet, said: “The deal for 100 737 MAXs is an important move for us to keep up with our international flight network expansion plan, the higher capacity aircraft will offer our passengers more options and new international destinations. I believe that our fleet will make significant progress thanks to the new-generation technologies, which will help to improve our onboard experience, enhance operational reliability and reduce operating costs.”

In addition to the aircraft order, Boeing will partner with Vietjet to enhance technical and engineering expertise, train pilots and technicians and help to improve management capabilities both at the airline and in Vietnam.